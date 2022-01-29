 

Featured Local Job: Clinical Coordinator II

Saturday, January 29, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Butler Health System- Clarion Hospital currently has an opening for a Clinical Coordinator II in its Inpatient Rehab & Swing Bed Unit.

This is a full-time position.

Description:
The Clinical Coordinator will manage, supervise and coordinate daily operations of the Inpatient Rehab Unit and Swing Bed Programs under the direction of the director while providing clinical leadership and expertise. They shall assist with strategic planning to obtain goals set for the programs, along with the accurate and timely completion of IRF-PAI and MDS. They shall monitor and maintain quality outcomes and CMS requirements. The coordinator will gather, input and transmit data to Medical with the assistance of the interdisciplinary team. They will oversee all aspects of data collection for the IRF-PAI and MDS and ensure the presence of supporting documentation. The coordinator with interpret policies and procedures and act as the primary resource for and provide education to the interdisciplinary team in regards to their completion of the IRF-PAI and MDS.

Qualifications:

  • Graduate of an approved school of registered nursing and current Pennsylvania licensure
  • ACLS/PALS certification or within 1 year of taking position
  • 5 years nursing experience with skilled and/or inpatient rehab experience

Good critical thinking skills, sound coaching techniques, promoting team environment, and ability to maximize the use of personnel are all skills that are desired for this position.

Excellent benefits package available.

Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]

E.O.E


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
