Golden Eagles Earn Team, Individual Academic Honors from USTFCCCA

NEW ORLEANS – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their 2021 cross country All-Academic athletes and teams.

The Golden Eagle cross country team earned the distinction of being one of the 111 NCAA Division II programs to be named an All-Academic Team, while four individuals also earned All-Academic status.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period and compile a team score at their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers. Clarion recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.5.

The four Golden Eagle athletes to earn All-Academic status were Haley Schaller (4.00 – Speech Pathology), Abby Sullivan (3.90 – Nursing), Gabby Kutchma (4.00 Nutrition and Fitness) and Mackenzie Carver (4.00 – Pre-Med). Overall, there were 357 women from 104 different institutions who were named All-Academic Athletes for their efforts during the 2021 season.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top-30 percent of their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers.

