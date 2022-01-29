Patricia A. Elder, 87, of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville, PA.

She was born on February 24, 1934 in Rimersburg, PA, the daughter of Ralph and Velma (Fowler) Switzer.

Patricia was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area and was an active member of Rimersburg First United Methodist Church. She worked as the kitchen manager at Union Area High School for 28 years until her retirement in 1996. Cooking was a passion of Patricia’s and she loved to cook for her family.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Jami L. Simpson of Slippery Rock; grandchildren, Jeffery Elder and wife Colleen, Gregory Elder and wife, Alexandra, and Stephanie Zeiber and husband, Jeffrey; great-grandchilren, Scarlett, Sienna, Fiona and William; and sisters, Janet Greenawalt of Erie, Gloria Kriebel, of Anderson, IN, Bonnie Pensenstadler and husband, Wayne, of Pinehurst, NC, Jane Fraley, of Orchard Park, NY and daughter-in-law Mary E. Elder.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, William J. Elder, whom she married on August 8, 1952 and who passed away June 13, 1988; son, William B. Elder; brothers, Ralph E. Switzer, Jr., Jack Switzer and Donald Switzer; and sisters, Martha Patton, Pauline Myers, Bernice Simpson, Sue Mohney and son-in-law, Timothy M. Simpson.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the funeral home, with Rev. John Bargar officiating.

Burial will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Patricia’s family would like to thank both the Country Springs Personal Care home in Sligo and Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville for the excellent care provide to Patricia.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s memory to Southern Clarion County Ambulance, PO Box 369, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To express online condolences to Patricia’s family visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

