Police: Man Punches Window Out of Storm Door of Rimersburg Residence During Dispute Over Dog

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly punched the window out of a storm door on a residence in Rimersburg during a dispute over ownership of a dog.

Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department on Wednesday, January 26, filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Michael Christian Moses, of Butler.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 2, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Acme Street, in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident.

Police then spoke to a known female victim who had a minor laceration on her left leg that she said was from the glass of a window on a storm door, the complaint states.

The victim reported that Michael Moses had arrived at her residence after being told not to via a text message. The victim stated that Moses sent several text messages to her containing offensive language, calling her offensive names, and telling her multiple times that he “hopes she dies,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim said that she told Moses several times to stop messaging her, but Moses did not stop and sent her a message saying he was going to pick up his dog. She told him again not to come to the residence, but Moses reportedly ignored the message and came to the residence, then demanded his dog.

After being told to leave, Moses reportedly punched the storm door of the residence, displacing the glass, which cut the victim’s leg, according to the complaint.

Moses also reportedly suffered a cut to his hand.

After leaving the scene, Moses took a photo of his fist, with blood on it, and blamed the victim for it, the complaint notes.

The victim provided police with an estimate of $282.94 from a local business for the replacement of the storm door. The victim also provided police with registration paperwork showing the dog in question belonged to her, not Moses, the complaint indicates.

The following charges were filed against Moses through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on January 26:

– Defiant Trespass-Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on February 10 with Judge Miller presiding.

