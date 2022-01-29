Say What?!: TikTokers Team Up to Make World’s Largest Cake Pop

MASSACHUSETTS – A pair of popular TikTokers teamed up in Massachusetts to cook a nearly 100-pound cake pop and break a Guinness World Record.

TikTok creators Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis, aka Lynja, met up in Cambridge to make the 97-pound, 8.52-ounce cake pop.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.