A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Calm wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers before 3am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers. High near 41. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.