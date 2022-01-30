 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, January 30, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Calm wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers before 3am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers. High near 41. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.


