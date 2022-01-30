All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ed Campbell
Ed Campbell served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Edward Harold Campbell Jr.
Born: August 13, 1934
Died: December 14, 2021
Hometown: Sligo, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Navy
Ed was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked in Naval Construction (Seabee UT2).
He also served the community through his membership with the Curllsville Methodist Church.
Military honors were accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and the Shearer Shick American Legion Post 454 following Ed’s funeral service.
He was laid to rest in the Churchville Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.