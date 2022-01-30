Clarion County Historical Series: Donald R. Lobaugh Museum Preserves Local Military History
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – After two years of being closed, the Donald R. Lobaugh Military Museum in Rimersburg reopened with new displays for the community to learn about military history.
(Pictured above: Terry George in the Donald R. Lobaugh Military Museum. Photos by Leon Aristeguieta)
The museum was originally closed due to problems with its sewer lines.
“We’ve had some sewage problems here. We’ve had to tear the floor up to redo our sewage system,” Terry George, the president of the Rimersburg Veterans Park and Museum group, told exploreClarion.com. “When we did that, we had to redo everything in here.”
George explained the museum was completely renovated. Apart from a new sewage system and a new floor, new windows, new carpeting, new walls, and new displays were also installed.
The museum’s boiler was also replaced through a grant given by the county commissioners.
“Whenever we asked for them to help us with our new boiler, they gave us a grant for the boiler system here because ours was probably 50 to 70 years old,” George said. “They also helped us when we redid our sewer line here. The commissioners have been good to us that way.”
Also new is a mural behind the front counter depicting the U.S. military, painted by students from Union High School.
George said the displays, which feature military artifacts from many of the wars the United States has been involved in, had to be redone after renovations.
“After we had to redo things because of the sewer problem, we had to put stuff back together, and it just kind of fell in place because we don’t have a method of doing things.”
He pointed to the museum’s collection of helmets and uniforms as some of the most interesting exhibits.
“We’d like to get some more mannequins, so we can display more, but our funds are limited. We’re always looking for donations. That’s the way we finance ourselves,” George explained.
The museum also displays sand that was taken from Omaha Beach in Normandy, as well as a piece from a bridge in the German town of Remagen where, in March 1945, the Americans fought a battle against the Germans, taking over the bridge.
The Medal of Honor exhibit is noteworthy as it features, in its original box, the Medal of Honor awarded to Jeremiah Zachariah Brown, who fought in the Civil War and is buried in Porter Township.
“He was given this for a suicide mission. He went out and they didn’t expect him to come back, but his men all came back and he ended up retiring and living in Porter Township. This medal was mailed to him 31 years later. No fanfare, no ceremony, it was just mailed to him. We were really honored that the family trusted us to take this and display it,” George said.
Next to Brown’s medal is his sword and scabbard. The display also gives information on two other Medal of Honor recipients, Ross McGinnis and the museum’s namesake, Donald Lobaugh.
Regarding Lobaugh, George believes the museum is named after him because he is buried in Rimersburg. However, Lobaugh was not from the area; he was born and raised in Freeport.
According to the Department of Defense, Lobaugh was initially buried overseas, having died near Afua on the island of New Guinea. However, his body was repatriated and reinterred in Rimersburg in 1949.
“We think it’s pretty special,” George said, referring to the exhibit. “It’s something you don’t earn. You don’t go out in the morning and say, ‘I’m going to earn the medal of honor.’ It’s something that is spontaneous. You’re asked to do something, and you get it done.”
(Pictured above: Jeremiah Zachariah Brown’s Medal of Honor.)
Important to the museum is its Wall of Honor, which displays local veterans who died while in service.
“I knew Doyle Butler,” said George. “He was killed while I was off the coast of Vietnam. He was killed in Vietnam, and he was a year behind me in high school. The other ones, they’re special. If you read some of the narratives on them, how old some of the people were – 19, 18 years old. They went to do a duty, and they did it. You got to have a lot of respect for them.”
George himself served in the Navy during the Vietnam War for three years. He said those who have been in the service are bound through their experiences.
“It becomes part of you,” he said. “What’s depicted in here becomes part of you because it’s a brotherhood, and a sisterhood because there’s sisters in it, too. It’s something that really is in your heart. You want to honor those who have served.”
George said the museum does not currently have any set hours, but tours are available. He encourages anyone interested in the museum to contact him at 814-229-7898.
(Pictured above: The military museum funds itself through donations, and sells bricks such as these to support themselves.)
