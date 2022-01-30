Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms

Try these tender and flavorful mushroom caps for your next afternoon gathering!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder



8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled1 tablespoon chopped green onion1 pound whole fresh mushrooms, stems removed

Directions

-Preheat broiler. Mix cream cheese and garlic powder. Stir in bacon and green onion.

-Place mushrooms in an ungreased 15x10x1-in. pan, stem side up. Fill with cream cheese mixture. Broil 4-6 in. from heat until heated through, 4-6 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.