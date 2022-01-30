Clarion University Track & Field Starts Off Weekend Strong at YSU Mid-Major

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Golden Eagle track & field team started their weekend at the YSU Mid-Major on Friday, with the squad on Friday night posting impressive performances to get things going in Ohio.

Haley Schaller ran the best indoor 5000m of her career by a huge margin, placing 12th in the field with a time of 18:32.35. The placement becomes even more impressive when taking into account the field, as Schaller was the second Division II athlete to cross the line in a group that was dominated by Division I harriers. Schaller’s time was nearly 24 seconds faster than her previous PR in the event, an 18:56.29 set at the 2020 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships.

In the Weight Throw, Madison Brooks got the chance to etch her name into the top-five performance list in Clarion indoor history. Brooks tossed the implement 13.28m, moving her into fourth place on the program’s all-time list in the event. That also shattered her previous PR in the Weight Throw, a 12.53m toss set just last week at the YSU Invitational. Shelly Jones finished just one place behind her, taking 19th with a 12.91m.

Leah Perry competed in the Indoor Pentathlon, with a score of 2859. Her best event came in the 60H, where she took seventh with a time of 9.87. That ranks as the fastest time in the event for the Golden Eagles this season.

