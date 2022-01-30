Erma M. Dickson, 84, of Cooperstown, passed away at her home surrounded by many who loved her on Friday, January 28, 2022.

She was born in Cooperstown on November 7, 1937 and was a daughter of the late George and Pearl Tingley Cobb.

She enjoyed golfing and attending water aerobics at the Franklin YMCA. She loved to be outside gardening and working in her yard. Erma was an animal lover and was an advocate for mistreated animals.

Erma always had a smile and the ability to have kind words for everyone she met. She was always able to see the best in people and was willing to lend a helping hand where needed.

A true caregiver, she worked at the former Venango Manor for over 30 years. Upon retiring from the manor she drove school bus for Valley Grove School District. Erma also worked previously at the former General Manifold.

Erma was a faithful member of Cooperstown Church of God and was proud to be part of the Angels of the Church group. She had a strong faith and that faith helped her as a 20 year cancer survivor.

She was married to Ralph Dickson and he survives.

Also surviving are four children, Jody Harrah and Chris of Boston, Jill Woltz of Roanoke, VA, Francine Mattis and Bill of Upper Darby, PA and Brent Dickson and Tereasa of Franklin; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Josiah, Alex, John, Jacob, Christine, Jack, Zach and Eli; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Lizzie; one sister, Virginia Johnson of Franklin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ruth Anderson and Norma Senott and a grandchild, Will Mattis.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home &Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 11:00 A.M. – 12:45 P.M. Wednesday.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Philip Williams of the Community Church of God in Cooperstown, officiating.

A luncheon will be held at the church following the funeral service.

Erma will be laid to rest at Cooperstown Cemetery on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. with family and close friends attending.

The family requests those attending Erma’s visitation wear masks to protect other’s from COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Church of God in Cooperstown or the Venango County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.