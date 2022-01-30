Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarview

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, in Sligo, currently has openings for Multiple Positions at its facility.

***NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!***

Openings include Nursing Assistant/Healthcare Nurse Aide, Temporary Nurse Aide (CNA), Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor, and Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

About Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters the building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewcare.com.

****$2500 Sign on for full time-$1200 Sign on for part time****

Clarview is looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so they are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment, and has proven experience in patient care. Their Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that the ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.

Responsibilities:

Work in an elderly care setting

Assist elderly people with personal hygiene needs, such as bathing and dressing

Assist patients to perform activities of daily living, such as eating and ROM

Assist patients with getting in and out of bed or chairs

Assist with physical therapy programs

Assist with hygiene maintenance to prevent infections or breakdowns of skin or wounds

Assist people with disabilities to perform daily activities, such as bathing and dressing

Assist people with disabilities to adopt healthy lifestyle choices, such as diet and exercise

They have fulltime, part time and on-call positions available on all shifts. Now offering Baylor Positions with $2.00 extra an hour. Work 24 hours every weekend get paid for 30 and receive full-time benefits.

Give Clarview a call at 814-745-2031 and they can answer any questions you may have.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid sick time

Paid time off

Paid training

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

12-hour shift

8-hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Every weekend

Holidays

Night shift

On-call

Overtime

Rotating weekends

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Differential pay

Overtime pay

Signing bonus

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Experience:

Caregiving: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

Pa CNA certification (Required)

Driver’s License (Preferred)

Work Location: One location

THINKING ABOUT A CAREER IN HEALTHCARE? TRAIN WITH CLARVIEW!

Pennsylvania Department of Health has created a NEW Temporary Nurse Aide Training Program. YOU can become a Temporary Nurse Aide by completing an 8-hour online training and participating in facility orientation/training.

Learn the details below and if you have questions… please contact Julie Toth at 814-745-2031.

The primary function of a Temporary Nurse Aide is to assist the Charge Nurse in the provision of nursing care and related services for all residents under their assigned area and in compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines, standards and regulations which govern the facility, and, as directed by the Nursing Supervisor and/or Director of Nursing Services to ensure each resident’s medical, psychosocial and spiritual needs and wishes are met effectively and efficiently. Resident care provided by Temporary Nursing Aides is limited to the scope outlined below.

Clarview currently has FULL TIME, PART TIME, and CASUAL schedules available on a variety of shifts. They also are offering Baylor positions where you work every weekend for 24 hours make 2 dollars more an hour and get paid for 30 which makes you eligible for full benefits.

Who can become a Temporary Nurse Aide?

The following opportunities exist to become a Temporary Nurse Aide:

Selected candidates who complete the 8-hour online training, pass the exam, and are trained in Nurse Aide competencies by their staff

Any individuals who were trained or in midst of CNA training (through the existing Department of Education training) and have not yet tested may continue to be employed beyond the 120 days

Student nurses are permitted to work as aides if they provide a document showing evidence of completion of any nursing school course work

Top Areas of Focus for Temporary Nurse Aides

Role of Temporary Nurse Aide

The areas below have been specifically designated as aspects of resident care permitted under this new Temporary Nurse Aide designation:

Activities of Daily Living: Bathing, Oral Care, Grooming – Shaving and Nail Care, Dressing and Undressing

Infection Control and Prevention

Positioning, Moving, and Restorative Care

Nutrition and Elimination

Comfort Care and End of Life Care

General Responsibilities

Completes documentation regarding care and services rendered and the resident’s response or lack of response to the care/services rendered as directed by the Charge Nurse

Alerts a Nurse Aide, LPN or RN if questions arise or resident care is outside the scope presented above

Uses proper infection control techniques, including universal precautions, to prevent the spread of diseases

Observes residents and reports changes of physical, psychosocial, spiritual and emotional conditions to the Charge Nurse

Maintains a safe work environment and exhibits safe work practices

Adheres to, upholds and enforces all facility policies and procedures

Attends department meetings and educational programs as scheduled or directed

Adheres to, upholds and enforces all regulations and recommendations of the Department of Health, and all federal, state and local guidelines, standards and regulations which govern the facility

Maintains a professional, customer-oriented demeanor at all times

Works within a team concept and is thus cooperative with co-workers and peers

Maintains confidentiality of information

Represents the facility in a positive manner

Assumes all other duties as assigned

Benefits Offered:

Health/Vision

Dental

403-B Retirement

Generous PTO, including holidays

Competitive Salary

Best Parts of the Job:

Opportunity to make a difference for our residents on a daily basis

Meaningful work and connection to our mission

Relationships with our residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Engaged and committed leadership team

Education and Training:

Temporary Nurse Aides will be trained based on an 8-hour course and test designed by American Health Care Association (AHCA). This online training, in combination with facility on-site training and orientation, will prepare designated employees to work as a Temporary Nurse Aide.

Supervision Received:

Clarview’s Temporary Nurse Aides report to the Director of Nursing and also receive daily work guidance and direction from our RNs and LPNs.

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

The physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Demands: The occupational responsibilities of the candidate may involve having full use of their hands, the ability to stand for extensive periods of time, and the ability to perform bending, pushing, pulling, and lifting a minimum of 40 pounds without restrictions.

Work Environment: While performing the duties of this job, the employee may be exposed to hazardous chemicals, infectious waste, blood and body fluid, diseases, and conditions prevalent at the time. Employees may also be subject to emotionally distraught residents, family members, visitors, and personnel. The noise level in the work environment is typically minimal to moderate.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

12 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

Holidays

Night shift

On call

Overtime

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Differential pay

Overtime pay

Signing bonus

Experience:

Caregiving: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

PA Drivers license (Preferred)

Work Location: One location

Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor

$6,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME, $3,000 FOR PART-TIME

Also announcing a new very competitive wage hike!

Clarview’s RN Supervisors provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practices standards. RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

Clarview currently has a Full-time position for 3-11 with no weekends. A Part-time 11-7 shift with no weekends and PER DIEM / PRN positions are available on ALL shifts.

Job Types: Part-time, PRN

Pay: From $30.50 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Evening shift

Holidays

Night shift

On-call

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Differential pay

Signing bonus

Education:

Associate (Required)

Experience:

Nursing: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

BLS Certification , CPR (Required)

RN Pa License (Required)

Top Areas of Focus for Clarview RN Supervisors

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures

Leads, assists, coaches and provides feedback to other team members

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

Benefits Offered:

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

Best Parts of the Job:

Meaningful work and connection to our mission

Relationships with residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

Opportunity to mentor and develop our Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training

Engaged and committed leadership team

Fun employee events!

Supervison:

Clarview’s RNs report to the Director of Nursing and provide daily work guidance and direction to their LPNs and Care Nurses (CNAs).

Education and Training:

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing. Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certificate is required.

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

$3,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME, $1,500 PART TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETEIVE WAGES!

Clarview’s LPN Charge Nurses provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practices standards. LPN Charge Nurses supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Per diem​

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Tuition reimbursement

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

12 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Holidays

Monday to Friday

Night shift

On call

Overnight shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Differential pay

Overtime pay

Signing bonus

License/Certification:

LPN (Required)

CPR Certification (Preferred)

Clarview currently has the following opportunities available:

BAYLOR 630A-630P and 630p-630a

FULL TIME / PART TIME (every other weekend only) positions on the EVENING shift (230p to 1030p) or NIGHT shift (1030p to630a)

WEEKEND positions are also available 3PM to 11PM

PER DIEM / PRN positions are available on ALL shifts

Top Areas of Focus for Clarview LPN Charge Nurses

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

Benefits Offered:

Tuition Reimbursement

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

Best Parts of the Job:

Meaningful work and connection to their mission

Relationship with residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

Opportunity to mentor and develop Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training

Engaged and committed leadership team

Fun employee events!

Supervision Received:

Clariview’s LPN Charge Nurses report to the Director of Nursing and receive daily work guidance and direction from their RNs.

Education and Training:

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing

Interested?

If you’d like to explore any of these opportunities, you can apply with their online form, through Indeed.com, or complete an application in person.

They’d love to meet you.

Or contact them at:

[email protected]

Tel: (814) 745-2031

Fax: (814) 745-3010

