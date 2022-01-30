Former Clarion Borough Police Chief Mark Hall Passes Away

Former Clarion Borough Police Chief Mark E. Hall, 63, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Hall, formerly of Clarion Pa., and the Pittsburgh area, died at AHN Wexford from complications of Myasthenia Gravis.

Hall was born on February 14, 1958 to Ralph and the late Dolores Jean (Bortle) Hall. After graduating from Moon Area High School, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration of Justice. He then earned a Master’s Degree in Criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He began his career as a police officer in Crescent Township where he worked for 23 years until he relocated to Clarion, PA. Mark was Chief of Police and Secretary-Treasure of Clarion borough from 2003-2016. While Chief of Police for Clarion he was instrumental in participating with the National Prescription Drug Take Back program, Child Safety Seat program and a site at the police department for lost dogs.

Hall was also the emergency management coordinator for Clarion Borough, Clarion Township, and Paint Township. He served on the Law Enforcement Agency Director’s committee (L.E.A.D) for the Western District of Pennsylvania which is chaired by U.S. Attorney David Hickton. Mark was appointed as a commissioner to the MPOETC board by Governor Corbett and continued to serve on that commission in Harrisburg until his health forced him to resign. Lastly, he was past president of the Western Pennsylvania. Chiefs of Police, 2014 and Chairman 2015 and a member of that association’s executive board. In 2016 Mark was President of PA Chiefs of Police Association.

He enjoyed playing golf, watching the Steelers and University of Pittsburgh football and basketball and traveling with his wife.

In addition to his father, Mark is survived by his wife, Jean (Eller) Hall, of 41 years; his son, Mark Jr.(Casi), his daughter Erin (Jake); his grandchildren Aiden and Brooke; his stepmother, Jean; his siblings Patty Zon, Kenneth Hall and David Johnston; and his beloved dogs, Chico, Baby and Bella.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Jean Hall.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Myasthenia Gravis Association of WPA, 490 E North Ave #410, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 in Mark’s name.

The family would like to thank the critical care staff at AHN, Wexford for their kindness and loving care.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.