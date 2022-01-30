 

Gary Roy Rankin

Sunday, January 30, 2022 @ 05:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-e1sIpG0ocViDilGary Roy Rankin, age 83, of Rimersburg, PA passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo.

He was born on November 3, 1938 in Wildcat, Clarion Co., PA, the son of James Alcanna and Minnie Inez (Walter) Rankin.

Roy lived in the area all his life and attended Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church. He worked at Bendix Mobile Homes as an assembler in the cabinet shop. In his spare time, he loved woodworking and made many beautiful pieces. Roy also enjoyed listening to music and working in his garden.

He will be deeply missed by his sister Jane Mills of Punxsutawney, girlfriend, Judy Nichols of East Brady, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Daniel, Eugene, Chester, Marshall, and Romaine Rankin; and sisters, Kathleen Centorcelli, Fredella Moore, Mildred L. Troutman and Donna Swartz.

Family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the times of services at 1 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, 41 Wildcat Road, Rimersburg, PA with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Burial will follow at Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Clarion Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roy’s honor to Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, PO Box 636, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To express online condolences to Gary’s family, visit: www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

