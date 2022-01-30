Golden Eagles Swimming & Diving Defeats Edinboro on Senior Night

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagles women’s swimming & diving team sent off their seniors on a high note on Friday, with Clarion defeating Edinboro 116.5 – 81.5 in the final home dual of the 2021-22 season.

Clarion finishes the dual season with a 4-1 record, including a 3-1 mark against PSAC opponents.

The women got things going from the very first event, cruising to a win in the 200 Medley Relay with a comfortable margin of victory. Steph Setar started it off with a 28.31 in the backstroke portion, followed by Sydney Davidson in the Breaststroke and Autumn Fortney in the butterfly. Hannah Greenway finished things off with a split of 23.75 in the freestyle portion, touching the wall after a total time of 1:48.52. That was nearly a two-second lead on the Fighting Scots and gave Clarion their first win of the night.

The Golden Eagles racked up even more points in the 1650 Free, as they took the top three positions to build on their lead. Maddy Murphy was the first to touch the wall, coming up just seven seconds shy of her season-best with a time of 18:49.85. Sarah Murray took second with a time of 19:23.18, and Kaitlynn Henninge rounded it out with a time of 20:58.35.

The Fighting Scots pushed back with a win in the 200 Free, but Greenway put Clarion right back on top with a dominant performance in the 50 Free. The freshman hit the wall in 24.36, nearly a full second faster than Makayla Scheu’s time of 25.11, to pace the field. Edinboro once again rallied, with Fighting Scots individuals winning five straight events until Tidawee Srun stopped them cold in the 200 Breaststroke. Srun enjoyed a four-second margin of victory in winning the event, recording a time of 2:27.70. Candice Chalus was third, coming in at 2:33.79.

The 200 Free Relay wrapped things up with a win, finishing in 1:40.81. The fastest split of the event came courtesy of Corina Paszek , with Paszek notching a time of 24.75. Ava Rosely was just fractions of a second behind her at 24.89, and Haley Miler notched a time of 25.06 to anchor the event.

In the diving events, Anna Vogt led the Golden Eagles in the 3m Dive, recording a score of 228.45 for first place. Elizabeth Brand was second with a 222.83, and Alexa Gonczi rounded out the top-three with a 192.98.

