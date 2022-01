Hearing for a Shippenville Man Accused of Sexual Abuse of 12-Year-Old Girl Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Shippenville man who is accused of sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate 40-year-old Michael Allen Dyess is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, in Clarion County Central Court on the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent, Felony 2



– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3– Endangering Welfare of Children, Felony 3– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3– Indecent Assault without Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Course of Conduct with No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

Dyess is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation that was initiated on December 28, 2021.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Tpr. Bauer, the victim arrived at the Clarion State Police barracks on December 28 with her parents and reported that Dyess had been “inappropriately touching her in a sexual manner.”

An interview with the victim revealed that the alleged abuse took place at a residence in Shippenville and began when the victim was 8 years old.

The victim told police that the abuse continued consistently for four years with the most recent occurrence happening during Christmas break 2021.

The criminal complaint states the victim told police that Dyess “digitally penetrated her genitals and anus with his hands on multiple occasions.”

The victim indicated that contact occurred every time Dyess helped bathe her and while he tucked her into bed.

Dyess allegedly told the victim not to tell her mother and “what he was doing was a secret.”

A warrant was subsequently issued for the arrest of Michael Dyess.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crime.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: Additional details were omitted to help protect the identity of the victim.

