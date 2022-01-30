Join the EYT Team: Full-Time Associate Editor

 

Sunday, January 30, 2022 @ 05:01 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

EYT Media Group, Inc., the parent company of CookForest.com, explore814.com, exploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, D9Sports.com, and The Explore Radio Network, has an immediate opening for a full-time Associate Editor.

eyt

JOB TITLE: Associate Editor

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Associate Editor will report directly to the Editor and assist in the day-to-day management and creation of content across all media platforms. Main responsibilities of the Associate Editor include, but are not limited to, creating, researching, reporting, writing and editing digital news and information content.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Assist in management of daily content workflow
– Assist in management of Web Editors and Freelance Writers
– Travel as necessary to attend meetings, court hearings, and other events
– Interview various figures as part of daily news cycle
– Assist in management of Social Media accounts

KEY SKILLS AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

– Attention to detail is a must
– Understand the importance of timely news
– Possess a strong understanding of the daily news cycle
– Must be computer savvy and have a strong understanding of technology
– Willingness to take on any task, regardless of the size and difficulty of the task
– Willingness to adapt to non-traditional news cycle practices
– Maintain an on-call schedule  

EXPERIENCE

– BA or BS in English, communications or journalism preferred
– 2+ years of journalism experience, digital journalism experience preferred
– Publisher-specific experience preferred
– WordPress Experience a plus
– Broad knowledge of various social media platforms
– Experience and familiarity with court documents

POSITION TYPE: Full-time

LOCATION: Clarion, Pennsylvania

COMPENSATION: Above market salary, based on experience – $35,000 – $45,000/year with room for advancement

BENEFITS

– Health insurance
– Company-match IRA
– Paid vacation
– Some work from home opportunities

ABOUT EYT MEDIA GROUP, INC.

EYT Media Group, Inc., established in 2010, is a fast-growing media company based in Clarion, Pa. The company operates a network of hyperlocal news and information websites in Western Pennsylvania, including www.exploreClarion.comwww.exploreJeffersonPA.com, and www.exploreVenango.com. The network of sites attracts approximately 750,000 users per month. The company also runs the EYT Radio Network, an online radio station that broadcasts various local shows and sports programming.

NEAREST MAJOR MARKET: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

APPLICATION PROCESS: E-mail cover letter, resume, three references, and at least three writing samples to [email protected].


