Hit-and-Run Accident Involving Clarion Man Reported in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police investigated a hit-and-run crash that took place at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Maple Street earlier this month.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to police, around 1:44 p.m. on January 16, a two-vehicle hit-and-run accident occurred on Prospect Avenue at its intersection with Maple Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.

Trooper Hannah stated that 29-year-old Justice Scoons, of Clarion, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Trax traveling East on Prospect Avenue and initiated a right turn onto Maple Street. A 2014 Ford Fusion driven by 25-year-old Brayden Miller, of Kennerdell, was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Maple Street. Scoons’ vehicle then traveled between the stop sign and Miller’s vehicle before striking the side of Miller’s car.

After the impact, Scoons fled the scene going South on Maple Street. Miller turned around and followed him to the parking lot of a doctor’s office.

Scoons was charged with failure to give information or render aid.

No injuries were reported.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

