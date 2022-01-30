State Police Asking Public for Information on Butler County Man Accused of Rape

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Butler County man who is accused of rape and related charges.

According to court documents, Butler-based State Police on January 25 filed the following criminal charges against 35-year-old William Henry Hess, of Slippery Rock, Butler County, in Magisterial District Judge Joseph J. Nash’s office:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1



– Sexual Assault, Felony 2– Incest, Felony 2– Strangulation, Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2– Aggravated Indecent Assault, Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1

Police say the incident occurred in Brady Township, Butler County, on or around November 26, 2021.

A criminal complaint against Hess was filed on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of HESS is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 .

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

