A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Light southeast wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Rain likely before 8pm, then rain and snow likely between 8pm and 11pm, then rain after 11pm. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday – Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1pm. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night – Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10pm. Low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday – A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

