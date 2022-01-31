Area Man Escapes Injury in Brady Township Crash

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville man escaped injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Brady Township on Friday.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:47 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 8 and Prospect Road in Brady Township, Butler County.

A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, being operated by 18-year-old Justin M. Ciufu, of Clintonville, was traveling north on Prospect Road while a 2012 Nissan Rogue, operated by 51-year-old Jancy D. Filler, of Ernest, traveled south on State Route 8.

Police say Ciufu traveled into the intersection, failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

Filler’s car subsequently struck Ciufu’s vehicle, with both units receiving heavy front end damage.

None of the Chevrolet’s occupants – Ciufu and two unnamed male 17-year-olds from Slippery Rock – were injured. However, Filler’s passenge – 18-year-old Hallie G. Filler – sustained possible injuries and was transported by Butler Ambulance to Grove City Medical Center for evaluation.

Ciufu was cited for failing to abide by stop signs and yield signs.

State Police were assisted by Unionville Volunteer Fire Department, Slippery Rock EMS, and Pry’s Towing.

