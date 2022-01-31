Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Gideon
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Gideon.
Gideon is an adult male Beagle.
He is house-trained and vaccinations are up-to-date.
It is recommended that his new home be one without cats.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, he is friendly, playful, and athletic.
He was brought to the rescue center when his original owners found themselves homeless and wanted a more appropriate home for him.
For more information on Gideon, or to schedule an appointment to visit him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
