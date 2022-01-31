Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Butterscotch Wings

Use a caramel sauce to balance the heat, or even glaze the wings with melted brown sugar!

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons soy sauce



2 tablespoons ketchup2 tablespoons Sriracha chili sauce1 teaspoon pepper1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes1 teaspoon onion powder1/2 teaspoon salt

Butterscotch sauce:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup 2% milk, warmed

2 tablespoons butter

Crumb topping:

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

2 green onions, sliced diagonally, divided

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 red bird’s eye chili peppers, sliced, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Using a sharp knife, cut through the 2 wing joints; discard wing tips. Combine the next 7 ingredients; add wings and toss to coat.

-Line a 15×10-in. pan with foil; grease with cooking spray. Bake wings in prepared pan 10 minutes; reduce heat to 350° and bake until juices run clear, 12-15 minutes. Remove from oven; keep warm.

-Meanwhile, in a small skillet, spread sugar; cook, without stirring, over medium heat until it begins to melt. Gently drag melted sugar to the center of the pan so it melts evenly. Cook, without stirring, until melted sugar turns amber. Carefully stir in warm milk and butter. Simmer, stirring frequently, until thickened, 5-7 minutes. Keep warm.

-In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter; add bread crumbs, 1 green onion, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cook and stir until bread crumbs are golden brown, about 2 minutes. Set aside.

-To serve, toss wings in butterscotch sauce. Sprinkle with crumb topping, remaining green onion, and sliced peppers, if desired. Serve hot.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

