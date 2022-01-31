Clarion County Reports 90 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths Since Thursday; 53 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 90 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths since Thursday, January 27.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,854 while the death toll increased to 188.

Neighboring Forest County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, moving the county’s total number to 2,137 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 1 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/28/22 through 1/30/22 – 23,936

1/27/22 – 13,441

1/26/22 – 16,683

1/25/22 – 12,751

1/24/22 – 12,678

[LOCAL REGION – Since Thursday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14371 222 14593 299 Butler 41726 757 42483 670 (3 new) Clarion 7764 90 7854 188 (3 new) Clearfield 17636 341 17977 296 Crawford 18608 323 18931 279 (1 new) Elk 6597 122 6719 84 Forest 2084 53 2137 34 Indiana 15805 411 16216 324 (1 new) Jefferson 8232 152 8384 204 McKean 7587 93 7680 124 (1 new) Mercer 22241 292 22533 460 (2 new) Venango 10580 210 10790 218 (1 new) Warren 6743 95 6838 195

