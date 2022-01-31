 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Men’s and Women’s Diving Excels at Westminster

Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

anna_vogtNEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Golden Eagle men’s and women’s diving squads finished up a solid day at Westminster, with Clarion cruising to an impressive performance off both boards on Saturday.

On the women’s side, Addison Restelli was the top scorer for Clarion in the 3M Dive, just edging out teammate Elizabeth Brand for the top spot on the high board. Restelli posted a score of 219.30, while Brand came in second with a mark of 218.33. Anna Vogt rounded out the top-three at the event with a score of 207.68.

Vogt was the top finisher in the 1M Dive, though, topping her teammates with a score of 242.48 on the lower board. Bria Lewis posted a score of 218.33 to take second, while Brand placed third with a score of 215.33.

On the men’s side, Zach Schering won the 1M Dive, posting a score of 273.45 to pace the field. He also took second in the 3M Dive, notching a score of 274.80.

Diving Invite at Westminster – 1.29.22

Women’s 3M Dive

  1. Addison Restelli – 219.30
  2. Liz Brand – 218.33
  3. Anna Vogt – 207.68
  4. Alexa Gonczi – 207.08
  5. Gayner Rossi (Westminster) – 172.95
  6. Meghan Keppler – 169.05
  7. Morgan Lukaesko – 153.60

Women’s 1M Dive

  1. Anna Vogt – 242.48
  2. Bria Lewis – 218.33
  3. Liz Brand – 215.33
  4. Alexa Gonczi – 208.13
  5. Addison Restelli – 192.75
  6. Gayner Rossi (Westminster) – 191.70
  7. Morgan Lukaesko – 158.48
  8. Meghan Keppler – 155.78
  9. Mia Marciano (Mount Union) – 136.43
  10. Jordyn Laslo (Mount Union) – 119.70

Men’s 3M Dive

  1. Patrick Holton (Westminster) – 280.43
  2. Zach Schering – 274.80
  3. Austin Shaw (Westminster) – 237.08
  4. Jack Beattie – 221.40
  5. Eli Humeniuk (Mount Union) – 213.00
  6. Sean Perrone (Westminster) – 209.85
  7. Andrew Cestra – 199.20
  8. Jake Trzcinski (Westminster) – 176.18

Men’s 1M Dive

  1. Zach Schering – 273.45
  2. Patrick Holton (Westminster) – 245.85
  3. Austin Shaw (Westminster) – 239.78
  4. Eli Humeniuk (Mount Union) – 225.83
  5. Jordan Morret – 213.30
  6. Jack Beattie – 208.80
  7. Andrew Cestra – 189.38
  8. Sean Perrone (Westminster) – 175.05
  9. Jake Trzcisnki (Westminster) – 156.75

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.