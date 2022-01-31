Clarion University Men’s and Women’s Diving Excels at Westminster

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Golden Eagle men’s and women’s diving squads finished up a solid day at Westminster, with Clarion cruising to an impressive performance off both boards on Saturday.

On the women’s side, Addison Restelli was the top scorer for Clarion in the 3M Dive, just edging out teammate Elizabeth Brand for the top spot on the high board. Restelli posted a score of 219.30, while Brand came in second with a mark of 218.33. Anna Vogt rounded out the top-three at the event with a score of 207.68.

Vogt was the top finisher in the 1M Dive, though, topping her teammates with a score of 242.48 on the lower board. Bria Lewis posted a score of 218.33 to take second, while Brand placed third with a score of 215.33.

On the men’s side, Zach Schering won the 1M Dive, posting a score of 273.45 to pace the field. He also took second in the 3M Dive, notching a score of 274.80.

Diving Invite at Westminster – 1.29.22

Women’s 3M Dive

Women’s 1M Dive

Men’s 3M Dive

Patrick Holton (Westminster) – 280.43 Zach Schering – 274.80 Austin Shaw (Westminster) – 237.08 Jack Beattie – 221.40 Eli Humeniuk (Mount Union) – 213.00 Sean Perrone (Westminster) – 209.85 Andrew Cestra – 199.20 Jake Trzcinski (Westminster) – 176.18

Men’s 1M Dive

