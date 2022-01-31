Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Paint Township Released

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred over the weekend on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred on Saturday, January 29, around 3:53 p.m. on Paint Boulevard, at its intersection with Amsler Avenue, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

A 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer driven by a 17-year-old Venus female was stopped in the southbound lane on Paint Blvd. waiting for northbound traffic to pass so she could turn left onto Amsler Avenue.

The driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion, 41-year-old Patrick McCanna, of Rimersburg, was also traveling south on Paint Blvd. and failed to see the TrailBlazer stopped and rear-ended it, causing disabling damage to both vehicles.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the crash.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

McCanna was cited with following too closely.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville Ambulance Service, and Mark’s Auto assisted at the scene.

