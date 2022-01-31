 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Paint Township Released

Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

State Police genericPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred over the weekend on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred on Saturday, January 29, around 3:53 p.m. on Paint Boulevard, at its intersection with Amsler Avenue, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

A 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer driven by a 17-year-old Venus female was stopped in the southbound lane on Paint Blvd. waiting for northbound traffic to pass so she could turn left onto Amsler Avenue.

The driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion, 41-year-old Patrick McCanna, of Rimersburg, was also traveling south on Paint Blvd. and failed to see the TrailBlazer stopped and rear-ended it, causing disabling damage to both vehicles.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the crash.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

McCanna was cited with following too closely.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville Ambulance Service, and Mark’s Auto assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.