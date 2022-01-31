Donald E. McNellie, 86, of Old Petroleum Center Road, Titusville, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at his home.

Born February 1, 1935 in Franklin on his aunt’s kitchen table, he was a son of the late George “Jigs” McNellie and Edna Mae Jones McNellie.

A 1953 graduate of Oil City High School, he went on to serve in the US Navy.

Don worked for the Oil City Glass Plant and J & L Steel.

He then went on to work as a security guard for the mall in Erie and finally at the welfare office in Erie, from which he retired in 1997.

He enjoyed going to the YMCA, and the Senior Center in Titusville where he played pinochle; would meet once a month with Masonic friends for breakfast at Coal Oil Johnny’s in Pleasantville; loved to hunt, play game with his grandkids, and watch the Steelers; and cared for his chinchilla, Leo.

Don was active in several Masonic organizations.

He was a member and Past Master of Petrolia Lodge 363 in Oil City; a member of Titusville Lodge 754; a member of Venango Lodge of Perfection and New Castle Consistory; a member and past officer of Cyrus Chapter 236, Occident Council 41, and Franklin Commandry 44; and a member of the Royal Order of Scotland, Gateway to the West Council #5 Knight Masons, Richard Monroe Bard York Rite College No. 204, Antioch Conclave – Red Cross of Constantine, Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priest, Council of Anointed Kings, and Knights of the York Cross of Honor.

Mr. McNellie was a member of St. Joseph Church in Oil City.

On December 30, 1960, he was married to the former Mary Elizabeth Neely, and she preceded him in death on October 21, 2016.

Surviving are a son, Philip McNellie and his wife Kim of Titusville; a son-in-law, Dennis Hagan of Knox; five grandchildren, Chad McNellie and his wife Jennifer of Depew, New York, Jason McNellie and his fiancée Emmy Miller of Venus, Kathryn McNellie and her fiancé Daniel Dawes of Oil City, Kayla Hagan and her fiancé Gary Warth of Brookville, and Tara Lutz and her husband Jake of St. Petersburg; 10 great grandchildren, Laney and Troy McNellie, Ian, Zoe, and Alyssa Hagan, Weston Hargenrader, Madison McNellie, and Dominick, Dolcie, and Dane Dawes; and his companion, Doris Biltz of Seneca.

Also surviving are two brothers, Robert McNellie and his wife Ann of Erie, and Thomas McNellie and his wife Mary Ellen of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Hagan; two great granddaughters, Ella McNellie and Emma Hagan; and a niece Shari Weaver.

Friends are invited and may call at the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at St. Stephen Church in Oil City at 11 am with the Rev. Johnathan Schmolt, Parochial Vicar celebrating.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.