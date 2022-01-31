Family Matters: Ashton Obenrader’s Contributions to Hunter’s Station Continue While Progressing Career in Health Care

BLOOMING VALLEY, Pa. – Coming from a family with six siblings and parents who continue to run a successful family business has helped to define 2015 North Clarion High graduate Ashton Obenrader-Douglas into the motivated young woman she is today.

(Photos submitted by Ashton Obenrader-Douglas)

“Being one of the younger siblings, I had many people to look up to,” she said. “My brothers have been both my biggest supporters and role models. In my family, if we were not playing a sport, we were working.”

It has taken so much sacrifice from the Obenrader family to help make Hunter’s Station Golf Club & Lodge what it is today. March of 2022 will mark 25 years in business for the family as all seven children and parents Terri and Rick Obenrader have spent countless hours growing and maintaining the business in Tionesta.

As for her role over the years, she has become a staple in the restaurant and business operations of the business as she has gained experience in the pro shop, restaurant, in the finances, and in the business’s marketing approach.

Today, she is successfully juggling her own contributions as the Social Media Manager for Hunter’s Station while also working at Bayfront Open MRI/CT in diagnostic imaging.

After her own medical mishaps and misfortunate during her high school volleyball career, which have now led to four knee surgeries in all, to this point, she understood that working in the medical field would be a career worth pursuing.

Although, school was not exactly her favorite thing.

“I give all the credit to my mom. I wasn’t a straight-A student, and it was a fight to get me to go often. It was senior year, and I had not decided where I wanted to go or what I wanted to do. I had not applied to a single school yet, but she brought up medical imaging. We have a family friend, Renee Zacherl, in medical imaging, so I talked to her about it and decided that was a good major to start, but I could always change.”

“I remember my first MRI and how heartbroken I was and how consoling those techs were with me. I was 16 years old and felt like my world just ended. I was devastated. Many people do not realize that x-rays, MRIs, and CTs are the first (stage) to help people get better. People can’t get better until they know what is wrong, and that is the first step.”

She now holds a master’s degree and someday wants to become an instructor in higher education.

This is all because, through fate, she landed on the exact major she ended up sticking with for her four years at Clarion University. This major was Medical Imaging, a degree that mixed intense coursework for two years while ending with two years of clinical experience to complete a bachelor’s degree.

Her last two years as a college student were spent at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, which allowed her to gain experience in an inpatient facility while working three days a week in a clinical setting and two days a week in a didactic setting. All this experience and some studying helped her to earn a Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging from Clarion in May of 2019, a certificate of clinical completion from the UPMC School of Radiography in June 2019, start a full-time role at UPMC Northwest in June of 2019, and pass her national board registry in Radiology in July of 2019.

However, she had bigger goals for her career in health care as just a few months later, she began a master’s degree through the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) in Health Services Administration (MHSA). A degree that can take up to three years. She finished the program in just 18 months, as she completed two six-week courses at a time before finishing with a Capstone project and a thesis. She also completed her national board registry in Computed Tomography (CT) in June pf 2020 while working full-time and studying for her master’s degree.

While working on a master’s degree, she also started a new role at Bayfront MRI/CT in Erie in May of 2021. The biggest reason she took the opportunity in Erie was to become more skilled in the world of MRI and the managerial world of health care. While working full-time at Bayfront MRI/CT, she later completed her master’s degree from LECOM this past May. Now, her next goals are to gain more experience and eventually head back to education, but this time, as the instructor.

The past two years, 2020 and 2021, were almost a blur for Obenrader-Douglas as she juggled a new job, a move to Crawford County, studying for another board exam, planning a wedding, and navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic as a health care worker.

She said this about the preparation and training she got at Clarion University and through UPMC that helped her be prepared for what the real world could have in store:

“I owe a lot to the programs I went through because who could have predicted just a few months into my working career what would have happened. Nobody was or could truly be prepared for it, but the program I went through definitely got us ready for just about everything.”

There was also no way to predict that entering the program she did would help introduce her to the love of her life, her husband, Carl Douglas. The couple met during classes at Clarion and recently celebrated one year of marriage. The couple married on October 10, 2020; Obenrader-Douglas jokingly said 10-10-20 will make it easy for her husband to remember over the years.

Now, the couple lives in the small town of Blooming Valley, in Crawford County, Pa. It was a middle ground destination for the couple as she was making trips to Erie for work and he was commuting to Titusville for his job. Now, they’re both working day shift medical imaging jobs in Erie and are parents to two girl golden retriever pups, Miley and Gracie.

It has not been the easiest of journeys, especially after these last two years of navigating COVID-19 as a young professional who was finishing a master’s degree and beginning married life. However, there were many people in her village that have played a significant role in her career and life.

Ashley James was a key mentor to Obenrader-Douglas as she was learning more about Computer Topography (CT). Amanda Baker and Deb Altman were her clinical instructors during her time at UPMC Northwest. And, Ashton’s family continues to be the most important people in her life, with her parents and older siblings showing what hard work looks like and the importance of it.

“It takes a village,” said the Fryburg native. “My parents really pushed me to work hard and strive to always do better and do more in life. My parents are the two hardest-working people I know. I have really learned so much from seeing that.”

From mishaps and blessings, Ashton Obenrader-Douglas has become a young woman who has already accomplished so much while still striving for more. She will one day make an excellent teacher not only because of her knowledge but also because she cares deeply for people. Her journey started in a small community, and she intends to make her life’s work in one, too.

