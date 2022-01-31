Featured Local Job: Automotive Service Technician

Clarion Ford currently has an opening for an Automotive Service Technician.

This is a full-time position at their dealership located at 1305 East Main Street, Clarion, PA.

This position is responsible for diagnosing and repairing vehicles. Certification is a plus. Experience is preferred, but they will train the applicant.

Competitive pay, state-of-the-art facility; health benefits, 401K, vision, and dental available.

Resume/work experience can be emailed to [email protected] or you may also stop by in person.

