Galentine’s Day Bingo Set for February 8 at Deer Creek Winery
Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 12:01 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be hosting their 4th annual Galentine’s Day Bingo event on Tuesday, February 8.
The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Call 814-354-7392 and reserve your spot.
Each ticket gets you one card for all 15 games and a glass of wine.
The jackpot prize is one free weeknight stay at Deer Creek.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.