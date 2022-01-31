Golden Eagles Drop Road Game at Seton Hill

GREENSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s basketball dropped a game on the road on Saturday afternoon, falling by a 74-46 score to Seton Hill in their second meeting of the season.

Clarion (3-16, 2-12 PSAC) closed out a three-game road swing, and will return home next week to host Slippery Rock on Wednesday.

The Golden Eagle offense had a hard time getting off the ground against the Griffins’ defense, shooting 28.1 percent from the field and 5-of-18 from three-point range. Conversely, the Griffins shot 50.0 percent from the field, and held a 46-27 advantage in rebounding.

Cory Santoro scored a team-high 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field. Sierra Bermudez pulled down a team-high six rebounds to go with her five points, while Allyson Kirby added five points and four rebounds. Emily Hegedus came off the bench for six points.

Seton Hill got off to an 11-2 run to start the game, but Clarion started pushing back and pulled within two points at the end of the first quarter. Bermudez stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer at the 5:22 mark, and Santoro drained her only three of the game at the 4:10 mark to pull the Golden Eagles within 13-8. Santoro added another bucket with 1:03 left to go in the period to tie the score, but Katie Nolan gave the Griffins a 15-13 lead at the break with a bucket near the end of the quarter.

Another Golden Eagle run early in the second quarter once again tied the score. Olivia Boocks swiped the ball from Nolan at the 8:29 mark, setting up a jumper by Santoro to cut it to 19-17. On the very next possession, Hegedus stole the ball from Sonia Sarda and went coast-to-coast to tie it up at 19.

The Griffins responded with an 8-0 run to open up a larger lead, though Hegedus drew it down to six points with a pair of free throws at the 4:49 mark. Seton Hill eventually took a 10-point lead at the halftime break, with Christane Frye laying it in on the fast break with 1:21 to go in the half. The Griffins’ lead remained in double-digits the rest of the way, reaching as many as 21 points in the third quarter and topping out at 28 in the fourth.

