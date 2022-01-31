Kurt Allen Maihle aka “Grady” of West Freedom PA age 62 passed away Friday January 28, 2022 at his home with a heart attack.

Born August 2, 1959 at Butler County Memorial Hospital, Butler PA to the late Allen Franklin Maihle Jr. and Bessie Belle (Callander) Maihle.

Kurt graduated from Kittanning Area High School in June 1977.

After graduation he joined the work force.

Beginning November 1977 through December 1985 he worked for West Freedom Mining in Kittanning; Hilliard Mining in West Sunbury and Magnum Minerals Inc in Branchton PA as a heavy equipment operator.

He worked a short time as mason (block layer) and carpenter for Dan Gibson Contracting.

He loved his time as a heavy equipment operator, so he returned to that position July 1987 to February 1991 with McMurdy Excavating in Harrisville and Adobe Mining Volant PA.

He was elected Perry Township Supervisor 1992 – 1996.

November 1996 until his retirement on September 27, 2019 he was employed as a welder with Department of Transportation, Penn Dot shed in Shippenville PA.

For several years Kurt served as president of Perry Township Fire Company and a past board member of West Freedom Cemetery Association.

When doors of opportunity opened to help someone in need Kurt was willing to lend a helping hand.

There was not a piece of equipment that he could not operate.

He talked about the strip mine days a lot and every time he got in his backhoe at home his sons thought he felt like he was back there again because he never wanted to get out of it.

As most hunters have stories to share Kurt was one of them who shared many about hunting with his Dad and his sons.

In his spare time through the years he kept busy with his backhoe, carpenter work, welding and was basically a “jack of all trades”.

Kurt made time to coach baseball for his sons along with making time to watch them ride dirt bikes, 4 wheelers and learn the skill of operating big and small equipment.

He was so proud of the young men they grew to be.

He acquired a couple nicknames, one from his sons who nicknamed him “Grady” a name he grew to love and named his homestead Gradyville the other from his grandchildren who called him Pap with the buggy.

He loved his family and held those good memories close to his heart.

Surviving are his children: Kaleb (Jacqueline) Maihle; Ethan (Natalie) Maihle; Levi Maihle, Noah Maihle and grandchildren Kalah & Kolten Maihle.

He is survived by his sisters: Christeen Maihle of St. Petersburg; Diane (William) Kiehl, Brookville; Pamela (William) Mansfield Brookville; Roxann (Rick) Steffy of Kittanning, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials to Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company % Sam Rupert, 3202 Lime Plant Road, Parker PA 16049.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 5:00 – 8:00 pm at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the funeral home with Pamela Mansfield officiating.

To express online condolences to Kurt’s family, visit: www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

