Patty L. Troup

Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-wNTQV7RD5PtmMPatty L. Troup, 73, of Hawthorn, passed away January 26, 2022, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Born on August 27, 1948, in New Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Doris (Bright) Harriger.

She married Charles L. Troup on November 30, 1963. He survives.

Patty was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem, where she helped with Awana and Vacation Bible School.

She is survived by her husband Chuck of Hawthorn, three children, Michelle Toy and Michael Troup both of Hawthorn, Kelli McKay and her husband, Curt, of Leesburg, Virginia, seven grandchildren, Gabe, Jesse, Madison, Jeremy, Gavin, Morgan, and Heidi, two brothers, Dennis Harriger of New Bethlehem and Terry Harriger and his wife, Luann, of Hawthorn, and a sister, Marty King of Hawthorn.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Ryver officiating.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


