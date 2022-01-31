Paul L. Bruner, Jr., age 96, of Penn Hills, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Born on May 5, 1925, he was the son of the late Paul L. and Dee (Shoup) Bruner, Sr. and the husband of the late Keretta (Wagner) Bruner for 72 loving years.

Paul valiantly served our country with the United States Army during World War II.

He then spent his working years in the communications department for US Steel.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Linda (the late Daniel) Bruner Pietrowicz; grandson, Billy (Nicole) Kimball; and close friends, Brenda Lichauer and William R. Rettinger, Jr.

Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). I

nterment will be at The Franklin Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared at www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.