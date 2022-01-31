 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Paul L. Bruner, Jr.

Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Paul L. Bruner, Jr., age 96, of Penn Hills, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Born on May 5, 1925, he was the son of the late Paul L. and Dee (Shoup) Bruner, Sr. and the husband of the late Keretta (Wagner) Bruner for 72 loving years.

Paul valiantly served our country with the United States Army during World War II.

He then spent his working years in the communications department for US Steel.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Linda (the late Daniel) Bruner Pietrowicz; grandson, Billy (Nicole) Kimball; and close friends, Brenda Lichauer and William R. Rettinger, Jr.

Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). I

nterment will be at The Franklin Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared at www.jobefuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.