Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Big Foot & ATV’S

By all accounts the inaugural event for Forest County Bigfoot Festival held in June of 2020, hosted by the Forest County Business Alliance, was a smashing success.

The event featured guest speakers that drew visitors to Marienville from across the eastern United States. For the Bigfoot enthusiasts, there were speakers throughout the weekend giving their ideas about Bigfoot and their experiences in hunting the elusive creature.

The family friendly event also featured a Bigfoot hunt, Bigfoot calling contests, Biggest Foot contest, games, crafters, and food vendors.

The very popular Bigfoot hunt consisted of 10 Bigfoot silhouettes hidden around woodlands of Forest County within a 15-mile radius of the event. Participants were given clues to locations of the silhouettes and were required to take photos of themselves with each silhouette. The person or group that found all 10 in the shortest amount of time won $100. The fastest completion time was three hours and 20 minutes.

The festival filled Marienville with many vendors, some selling Bigfoot-specific wares and merchandise. Each vendor had at least one Bigfoot-themed item for the event. There were also Bigfoot-themed games for children and families.

The second annual Forest County Bigfoot Festival is scheduled for June 10 to June 12, 2022.

The Bigfoot Festival is a new event that brought many new visitors to the area, but the ATV trails in Allegheny National Forest have been drawing crowds to Forest County for decades.

The Marienville ATV Trail offers riders more than 75 miles to explore with three interconnecting loops for ATV and dirt bike trails. The Timberline ATV Trail provides an additional 38 miles of riding and connects to the Marienville ATV Trail.

Each May and October, nearly 1,400 ATV enthusiasts flock to Forest County for Tour-de-Forest, a fun organized leisure ride through the Allegheny National Forest on trails and roads that are not normally open to ATV traffic.

When the snow begins to fall, Marienville is transformed into the unofficial “Snowmobile Capital” of Pennsylvania. The connecting network of trails in the ANF attracts snowmobilers from across the country.

Come explore Forest County and Pennsylvania’s only National Forest this year.

