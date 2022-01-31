Police Looking for Missing Man in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

John Johnson, also known as “John John,” was reportedly last seen in the area of Wabash Avenue on January 14.

Johnson is a 28-year-old white male described as 5’5″ tall and approximately 135 pounds.

Oil City Police are asking anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts to contact them at 814-678-3080.

