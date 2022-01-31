 

Police Report Hit-and-Run Crash on Old Fryburg Road

Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

American,Policeman,And,Police,Car,In,The,BackgroundKNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A hit-and-run crash occurred on Old Fryburg Road last Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, on Old Fryburg Road, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unidentified vehicle was traveling south when the driver attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway.

The driver failed to make a right turn and traveled into the left lane, striking a residential mailbox with its front end, causing damage to the mailbox.

The driver then fled the scene. A patrol of the area yielded negative results.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, January 30, 2022.


