Police Report Hit-and-Run Crash on Old Fryburg Road

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A hit-and-run crash occurred on Old Fryburg Road last Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, on Old Fryburg Road, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unidentified vehicle was traveling south when the driver attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway.

The driver failed to make a right turn and traveled into the left lane, striking a residential mailbox with its front end, causing damage to the mailbox.

The driver then fled the scene. A patrol of the area yielded negative results.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.