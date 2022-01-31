Rev. William A. Houben, Jr. Passes Away at Age 88

Rev. William A. Houben, Jr., age 88, of Clarion, PA went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his beloved family on January 29th, 2022.

Bill was the eldest son of William A. Houben, Sr. and Agnes M. (Hunt) Houben of Eldred, PA.

He was born in Eldred, McKean County, PA on May 9, 1933.

At the age of seven, Bill received Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord.

In his late teens, sensing God’s call to Christian ministry, he entered Transylvanian Bible School (now Christian Life Academy) and graduated in 1957.

He later attended Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, VA.

He joined the Keystone Conference of the Free Methodist Church in 1958 and devoted 43 years to ministry and churches throughout Kane, Union City, Emporium, Clarion, Pine City, Bradford and Lock Haven.

He was active throughout the Free Methodist conference and served on numerous committees.

He had a heart for youth work and evangelism.

Bill and Pat later retired to Clarion where they have resided since 1982.

During retirement, he continued to serve and participate in ministry at the Clarion First United Methodist Church.

On May 16, 1959, Bill married the love of his life, Patricia L. Shimmel of Philipsburg, PA and they shared 62 years of loving marriage.

God blessed them with two wonderful children: John M. (Mary Lou) Houben of Ripley, WV and Lora Ann (Ray) Cope of Coudersport PA; four grandchildren, Meghan (Travis) Simpson, Coudersport, PA; Joshua (Lydia) Houben, Athens, GA; Anna (Rodney) Johnson, Wilmore, KY and Caleb Houben, Shanghai, China; five great grandchildren, Braydyn, Garrett, James, Nolan and Adrienne.

He is also survived by brothers: David Houben, Chino Valley, AZ and Robert (Caroline) Houben, Wellsville, NY.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Joan Rote.

Bill loved his family and was proud of all their accomplishments.

He enjoyed a lifetime of outdoor activities including fishing, hunting, and woodworking.

Friends and family may visit at the Goble Funeral Home of Clarion, on Tuesday, February 1, between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

The funeral service will take place at the Clarion First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 2, at 11:00 AM.

Friends and family will be received prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Clarion Cemetery.

Masks are requested for those in attendance.

We ask that attendees observe all safety measures required by the funeral home and church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarion First United Methodist Church.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

