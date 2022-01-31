Say What?!: World’s Largest Display of Citrus Fruits Assembled at Louisiana Store

LOUISIANA – A Louisiana supermarket teamed up with a fruit producer to break the Guinness World Record for the largest display of citrus fruits.

Rouses Markets and Sunkist Growers said they gathered more than 40,000 pounds of oranges, mandarins, lemons, grapefruits and tangelos at the Rouses Markets store in Metairie to break the Guinness record.

