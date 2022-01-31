Clarion County Community Bank Promotes Commercial Lender
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Community Bank (CCCB) announces the promotion of Lara Bell to Vice President, Sr. Credit Officer, serving the entire bank.
Clarion County Community Bank President/CEO Jim Kifer told exploreClarion.com, “We are excited to have Lara continue her upward corporate trajectory. She has worked with businesses all throughout Western Pennsylvania for many years.
“She capitalizes on exceptional service and a willingness to help customers achieve their business and financial goals.”
Ms. Bell has been with the bank since 2011 working in several capacities. She moved into the Commercial Lender role in 2019 and was promoted to Assistant VP that same year.
Ms. Bell commented, “I’ve worked closely with CCCB Executive Management over the years. Their commitment to serving the financial needs of our local communities and beyond is a true testament to our motto ‘There is a Difference.’”
The Knox native has been in banking since 1993 and is most recently a 2021 graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Advanced School of Banking.
Kifer went on to say, “Lara serves as supervisory support for our lending staff, along with providing outstanding mentorship. She now services our largest customer base with expertise and professionalism.
“We are a true community bank, and Lara is the embodiment of those principles.”
About Clarion County Community Bank:
Founded in 2004, Clarion County Community Bank is a full-service bank headquartered in Clarion, Pa., with branch locations in Clarion, New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, and Franklin, Pa.
