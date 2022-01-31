Traffic Stop on Route 899 Leads to Firearms, Drug Charges for Area Men

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A traffic stop on State Route 899 last Thursday led to illegal gun and drug charges for two area men.

Marienville-based State Police conducted a regulatory traffic stop on PA 899 in Jenks Township, Forest County, at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 27.

Police say a 2002 BMW passing through was stopped and found to have illegal weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, the two occupants of the vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Scott Taylor, of Delancey, and 39-year-old Chad Vrobel, of Punxsutawney, were arrested and charged through Forest County District Court.

