Clarview Partners with State to Help Ease Hospital Surge

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo has partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and FEMA as part of a new state-wide effort to launch regional sites that will expand long-term care capacity and alleviate the current backlog experienced by its regional hospital partners.

Clarview will serve as a “regional decompression site” to allow for more rapid discharge of hospital patients who can be safely cared for in a nursing facility setting, according to an official statement released today by Clarview.

The facility has offered one of its unoccupied nursing units that is completely separate from its current residents’ unit, as a physical site for the regional efforts. Through the initiative, staff will be provided who will care for patients in the new unit, separate from the regular staff.

Clarview leadership has been working closely with state officials from The PA Department of Health and FEMA to quickly mobilize the decompression unit without impacting the care and services provided to its current residents and families. The government agencies will deploy all of the nursing staff as well as some ancillary department personnel to provide care on the decompression unit.

The arrangement between Clarview and state officials has been intentionally structured to avoid putting any additional strain on Clarview’s current team. State officials anticipate operating regional decompression units for the next ninety (90) days.

“The Clarview Board of Directors should be commended in their efforts to be good partners to the Commonwealth’s government agencies as well as our regional hospital partners in providing quality care to local area residents who need skilled nursing services,” according to the statement. “Their role in facilitating this partnership will benefit the community at large by alleviating the current challenges experienced by those who need hospital care to ensure they receive the necessary care and services at the time they are needed.”

“We feel this is one way that Clarview can play an active role in alleviating the current healthcare crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our local hospitals are full and experiencing difficulty in accommodating all who need care. Offering a vacant unit, separate our current residents, to assist the healthcare system in providing the right care at the right time in the right setting is a contribution that Clarview can provide to assist in this state-wide effort.”

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors, is a skilled nursing facility licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that provides assistance to individuals recovering from an illness, injury, or hospital stay.

