Vehicle Slams Into Pole Off Route 322; Driver Escapes Injuries

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday on U.S. Route 322.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around noon on Friday, January 28, on U.S. Route 322, west of Kline Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 22-year-old Kaci L. Weaver, of Cranberry, was traveling west around a left curve in the roadway in a 2017 Honda Accord. The car traveled off the left side of the roadway and impacted a pole with its left rear. The car came to rest west of the impact point.

Weaver was using her seat belt, and no injuries were reported.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.