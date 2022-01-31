 

Vehicle Slams Into Pole Off Route 322; Driver Escapes Injuries

Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

State-PoliceASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday on U.S. Route 322.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around noon on Friday, January 28, on U.S. Route 322, west of Kline Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 22-year-old Kaci L. Weaver, of Cranberry, was traveling west around a left curve in the roadway in a 2017 Honda Accord. The car traveled off the left side of the roadway and impacted a pole with its left rear. The car came to rest west of the impact point.

Weaver was using her seat belt, and no injuries were reported.

She was charged with a traffic violation.


