7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Rain. Low around 33. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Rain before 5pm, then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain. High near 37. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Snow, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all snow after 11pm. The sleet could be heavy at times. Low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.


