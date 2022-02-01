BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Clarion-Limestone Falls Short Against Ridgway; Pry’s 23 Helps Moniteau Boys to Win Over St. Marys

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Payton Delhunty made 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter to help Ridgway pull away for a 41-34 victory over Clarion-Limestone on Monday evening at the Lion’s Den.

Delhunty finished with 18 points. Julie Peterson added 11 points for the Elkers.

Free throw shooting doomed C-L (9-7).

The Lions made just 10-of-19 for the game; Ridgway made 9-of-17 overall, but Delhunty’s clutch shots down the stretch made the difference.

“We made a run at them and got the lead down to two, but we couldn’t get over the hump,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “If we could have tied it or took the lead, I think we may have had them back on their heels, but it wasn’t meant to be as they made the foul shots when they counted, and we had trouble putting it in the ocean.”

Frances Milliron paced C-L with 16 points and eight rebounds. Kendall Dunn added six points while Alex Leadbetter added five before leaving the game with an injury at the 5:41 mark of the third quarter.

“We lost Alex there, but the girls still kept fighting,” said Simpson. “Frances didn’t play half of the third because of fouls, so the other girls keep coming in and playing some valuable minutes for us.”

Ridgway jumped to a 6-2 lead in the first before C-L fought back to tie the game 12-12 after one quarter.

Neither team would do much scoring in the second as they combined for nine points total with Ridgway holding a 5-4 edge for a 17-16 halftime lead.

A 10-3 run in the third pushed the Elkers lead to eight at 27-19 with 3:24 to play. The lead remained eight at 30-22 by the end of the quarter.

The Elkers eventually pushed the lead to as many as 11 at 34-23 with 5:33 remaining in the contest. A 9-0 run by C-L cut the lead to two at 34-32 with 3:09 to play. The Lions even had a chance to tie the game, but missed a layup. Ridgway then closed the game on a 7-2 run by making those seven free throws.

“I’m proud of my girls as they continue to fight each and every game we play,” said Simpson. “A couple things go different in a few of these games, and it would have been different results, but it hasn’t been meant to be for us lately.”

UNION 54, VENANGO CATHOLIC 32 – The Damsels bounced back from a tough loss Friday to Karns City with this victory.

Dominika Logue scored 20 points – 15 coming in the first half – and Keira Croyle pitched in 17 to lead Union, which jumped out to a big 38-20 lead at the half.

Kennedy Vogle added eight points for the Damsels.

Lily Homan led Venango Catholic with 19 points.

ST. MARYS 49, A-C VALLEY 21 – St. Marys used a balanced scoring attack to defeat A-C Valley.

Izzy Catalone scored 11 points to lead the way. Isabelle Caskey added nine, Maura Caskey eight, and Olivia Eckels seven.

Baylee Blauser scored nine points to lead A-C Valley, which trailed 30-12 at the half and 49-14 after three quarters.

HOMER-CENTER 67, REDBANK VALLEY 46 – Mylee Harmon scored 13 points and Alivia Huffman and Madison Foringer each added nine for the Bulldogs.

BOYS

Kyle Pry poured in 23 points, including a 5-for-6 performance from the foul line in the pivotal fourth quarter, as Moniteau hung on for a 49-44 road win over St. Marys.

The Warriors outscored the Dutch 12-4 in the final quarter to secure the win.

Ryan Jewart added 13 points for Moniteau.

Anthony Nedzinski scored 19 points to lead St. Marys.

A-C VALLEY 60, SHEFFIELD 52 – It was a tale of two halves for the Falcons.

A-C Valley sputtered in the first half, scoring just 13 points, but found a flow in the final two quarters to score 47 and sprint away from the Hubers.

Landon Chalmers scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. He also had 20 rebounds.

Jay Clover added 18 points and 10 boards for the Falcons, who trailed by just three at the half despite the offensive woes.

UNION 65, CRANBERRY 56 – Payton Johnston had a big night for the Golden Knights with 26 points.

Four Union players reached double figures in the win. Dawson Camper and Caden Rainey each had 11 and Zander McLaughlin pitched in 10 for the Golden Knights.

REDBANK VALLEY 69, HOMER-CENTER 39 – Chris Marshall scored 18 points as the Bulldogs won on Senior Night.

Marquese Gardlock, who has committed to play football at California University of Pennsylvania, added 14 points.

Bryson Bain also scored 12 for Redbank Valley.

