Central Electric Cooperative Announces 2022 Scholarships

PARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is proud to again offer its Good Neighbor Scholarship Program. This program awards scholarships to CEC members or their children. The deadline for applications and all application requirements is March 15.

﻿Ten scholarships worth $2,500 each will be awarded in early May 2022. Applicants must be able to communicate how they contribute non-paid time to help their community, school, and/or church.

Eligible candidates include adult members wishing to further their education, currently enrolled college students, and high school seniors. Home-school students and seasonal account members, or their children, are also welcome. Employees and directors of CEC, along with members of their immediate families, are ineligible.

– Applicants must be enrolled in a post-secondary educational institution, complete our application, complete application requirements, and submit a 500-word essay.

– Applicants must receive electric service from CEC and their account must be in good standing. This is a one-time award per individual.

– Applicants will be scored on following application directions, the 500-word essay, recommendation letter, leadership activities, and volunteerism. The category with the most weight is volunteerism.

For more information or to apply for the Good Neighbor Scholarship, visit CEC’s website at www.central.coop or call 800-521-0570 and ask for CEC’s Kessa Stydinger

([email protected]).

Good Neighbor Scholarship Program funding comes from unclaimed capital credits and does not affect member rates.

