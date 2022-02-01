Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Skillet Pizza Dip

This creamy dip is oozing with cheesy goodness thanks to the combination of cream cheese and mozzarella!

Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon garlic powder, divided



1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes1 package (16 ounces) frozen bread dough dinner rolls, thawed1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided1 cup mayonnaise1 teaspoon Italian seasoning1/2 cup pizza sauce1/4 cup (3/4 ounce) sliced pepperoni2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

Directions

-Microwave butter, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, and red pepper flakes, covered, until butter is melted. Cut each dinner roll into thirds; roll each piece into a ball. Dip dough balls in butter mixture; place along the outer edge of a 10-in. cast-iron skillet, leaving the center open. Gently stack the remaining balls on top of the bottom layer, leaving some space between them. Cover and let rise until almost doubled, about 30 minutes.

-Preheat oven to 400°. Bake until dough balls are set and beginning to brown, 15-18 minutes.

-Meanwhile, combine cream cheese, 1 cup mozzarella, mayonnaise, Italian seasoning, and remaining garlic powder; spoon into center of skillet. Layer with 1/4 cup mozzarella and pizza sauce. Top with remaining mozzarella and pepperoni. Brush rolls with some of the remaining butter mixture; sprinkle with Parmesan.

-Bake until dip is heated through and rolls are golden brown, about 10 minutes, covering loosely with foil as needed to prevent rolls from becoming too dark. Sprinkle with basil.

