Clarion County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases; Three Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, January 31.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,868 while the death toll remained at 188.

Neighboring Forest County reported three new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, moving the county’s total number to 2,140 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/31/22 – 5,337

1/28/22 through 1/30/22 – 23,936

1/27/22 – 13,441

1/26/22 – 16,683

1/25/22 – 12,751

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14593 18 14611 301 (2 new) Butler 42483 107 42590 671 (1 new) Clarion 7854 14 7868 188 Clearfield 17977 44 18021 299 (3 new) Crawford 18931 58 18989 283 (4 new) Elk 6719 15 6734 84 Forest 2137 3 2140 34 Indiana 16216 17 16233 325 (1 new) Jefferson 8384 19 8403 204 McKean 7680 30 7710 125 (1 new) Mercer 22533 46 22579 463 (3 new) Venango 10790 23 10813 219 (1 new) Warren 6838 53 6891 196 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

