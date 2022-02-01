Clarion University Teams Up with Edinboro, Cal U to Celebrate Black History Month

CLARION, Pa. – Throughout Black History Month, California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities will host a series of events honoring the unique legacies, accomplishments and struggles of African Americans everywhere.

The month-long celebration opened at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, with a virtual discussion featuring artists Danielle and Roland Slade and civic leader Autumn Parker. Part of Edinboro’s ongoing “Diversity Dialogues” series, which tackles converging issues surrounding race, politics and economics, the public talk was live-streamed on Edinboro’s YouTube channel.

About the participants:

Roland Slade is a video collage artist, cultural critic and art house instructor.

Danielle Slade is a hair artist and master stylist at So Fancy Hair Salon.

Autumn Parker is career advisor at Allegheny College, ERIWE co-founder and community leader.

The Slades’ collaborative artwork, “Texture Evolution,” is on display as a part of the “LINE” show at Edinboro’s Bruce Gallery in Doucette Hall through February 4.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey will address “The Story of Civic Engagement” via Zoom from 5:00 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 3. Sponsored by Cal U, the lecture is open to students and employees at all three sister campuses.

Additional highlights include:

Our Stories…Illustrated – Paint & Chip

Monday, February 7, 6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Cal U – TBD Carter Hall multipurpose room or the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Center

The event will feature local artist Jeff Jenkins. Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact [email protected]

“The Souls of Clayhatchee: A Southern Tale”

Monday, February 14, 6:00 p.m.

Location: Online – Zoom link

A virtual reading of the Dr. Anthony Todd Carlisle novel and discussion featuring Dr. Carlisle, author and associate professor of Culture, Media and Performance at Cal U.

Professors of Color in the Ivory Tower

Wednesday, February 16, noon

Location: Online – Zoom link

A virtual Red Table Talk Discussion facilitated by Dr. Michelle Torregano, associate professor and PreK graduate coordinator (Cal U). Faculty participants include Dr. Adrienne Dixon, assistant professor, Counseling, School Psychology and Special Education (Edinboro); Dr. Kevon Bruce, assistant professor, Counseling, School Psychology and Special Education (Edinboro); and Dr. Darla Timbo, assistant professor, Psychology (Cal U).

Akeem Olaj

Thursday, February 17, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Edinboro University – Frank G. Pogue Student Center’s Scot Cinema

Olaj is a spoken-word artist whose poetry focuses on family dynamics, public health, politics, domestic violence, and LGBTQ issues. The event is sponsored by Edinboro University Programming Board.

“Harriet Tubman”

Sunday, February 20, 3:00 p.m.

3 p.m. – Screening of 2019 biographical film directed by Kasi Lemmons

5 p.m. – Group discussion

6 p.m. – Soul Food Sunday Dinner

Location: Clarion University – Suites on Main North movie theater

The film screening, discussion, and dinner are sponsored by Little Leaders of Clarion and the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Diversity Education.

The History of Soul Food: Lunch & Learn

Wednesday, February 23, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Cal U – Goldrush

Attendees will learn about and sample soul food, a term used for ethnic cuisine traditionally prepared and eaten by African Americans in the Southern U.S. The event is sponsored by AVI Dining and Catering Services.

Have You Ever Seen the Crowd Goin’ Apesh*t?: Art, Pop Culture and Artistic Challenge to Power

Wednesday, February 23, 6:00 p.. to 7 p.m.

Location: Online – Zoom link

A Bruce Gallery screening of Beyoncé and Jay–Z’s 2018 music video, “Apeshit,” (filmed inside the Louvre in Paris), followed by a panel discussion featuring Edinboro faculty members Dr. Rhonda Matthews (Political Science), Dr. Charlotte Wellman (Art History) and Lisa Austin (Studio Art and director of Bruce Gallery) and Dr. Ginger Jacobson, associate director of behavioral research at the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

Character Narratives: Creating a Black Film

Wednesday, February 23, at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Clarion University – Hart Chapel

Award-winning writer/film director Hezreel Robertson of Pittsburgh has written and produced several short films. His filming style hails from German expressionist and has been described as voyeuristic. Robertson’s internationally recognized short film, “Forlorning,” has received seven Mokkho Film Festival selections and five festival awards. He is producing several short films and two feature films. The event is sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Diversity Education, Leadership Institute and NAACP.

Black History Month Trivia

Monday, February 28, at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Edinboro University – Frank G. Pogue Student Center’s Multipurpose Room

The student trivia event is sponsored by Edinboro University Programming Board.

Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Dr. Joseph Laythe Awards Ceremony

Thursday, March 3, at 3:00 p.m.

Location: Edinboro University – Van Houten North Dining Hall

Black History Month Charity Walk

February 1 through February 28

Cal U, Clarion, and Edinboro students are asked to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by walking for a charity that is important to their story. To participate:

– Create a Charity Miles account, select a charity of your choice and walk throughout the month of February.

– Encourage family and friends to donate to your selected charity.

– Send a screenshot of your Charity Miles app to [email protected] by March 1.

Prizes will be awarded to the top four students on each campus. Winners will be announced on March 3.

California, Clarion. and Edinboro universities are proud to join the nation in celebrating the culture and rich traditions of our diverse communities. To learn more about Black History Month programming or the institutions’ diversity initiatives, contact Dr. Terrence Mitchell, vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or visit calu.edu, clarion.edu and edinboro.edu.

