Donald Duane Barr, 79, of Oil City, died of natural causes at his home Monday morning, January 31, 2022.

He was born in Coal City (Rockland Township) on February 13, 1942 to the late Harry Ross and Delores Arlene (Bump) Barr.

Don was a 1960 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He then served in the United States Air Force from 1960 through 1980.

He attained the rank of Technical Sergeant.

He served during the Vietnam War.

He was stationed for a period in Australia, where he met his future wife.

Don enjoyed playing Bingo, going to casinos, playing the lottery, and doing puzzles.

He enjoyed keeping in touch with his family, and going out to see ‘his girls’ at the Red Express where he would have his morning coffee.

Mr. Barr had a 20 year career in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked in warehouse supply.

He later became employed by Polk Center, where he worked as an aide, a security guard, and in the warehouse.

He was married in Australia on May 15, 1965 to the former Margaret Francis Allen, and she survives.

Also surviving are four children: Kellie Brazeale, Kevin Barr and his wife Julia, Keith Barr, and Keira Manross and her husband Rob Jr.; eight grandchildren: Courtney Volk, Chelsea and Page Barr, Benjamin and Jada Barr, and Christopher, Tyler, and Gage Attleberger.

He is also survived by a sister, Roberta Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews; and his cousins, Ellie, Pam, Jack, and Deb.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Howard “Pap” Colwell; a granddaughter, Chloe Barr; two brothers, Everret “Punk” Barr and Albert “Joe” Barr; and his cousins, Bernadine “Bernie” Doyle, Bernard Barr, and Joyce Miller.

There will be no visitation or service held.

Private interment will be in Melat Cemetery in Rockland Township at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Oil City V.F.W., 2 Relief St., Oil City, PA 16301; or to the Venango V.N.A. Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

